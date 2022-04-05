DJ Jazzy Jeff

The DJ (a.k.a. Jeffrey Allen Townes) and Smith were known as the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. While their last album was released in 1993, they remain close. In 2019, Smith celebrated his birthday by joining Townes on stage in Budapest to perform their greatest hits.

“Me and DJ Jazzy Jeff got started in Philly over 30 years ago,” Smith told the audience. “There has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a great friend, and it is so important who your friends are. And DJ Jazzy Jeff, for more than half of my life, has been one of the best friends I’ve ever had in this world.”