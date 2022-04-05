Martin Lawrence

The original Bad Boys was released in 1995, and the stars have remained friends ever since. While promoting the third installment in January 2020, Lawrence raved about his costar. “I love this guy. I don’t get to see him much because he’s working all the time, but I love him. We’re the best of friends,” Lawrence said during an appearance on “Sway’s Universe.”

Smith replied, “This dude right here is one of the most honest and generous and caring people I’ve ever met.”

Lawrence supported Smith after the Oscars, writing via Instagram, “Congratulations to my brotha Will on taking home the Oscar!”