The Birthday Celebration That Took a Turn

Will and Jada’s marriage was put to the test after he planned an over-the-top celebration for his wife’s 40th birthday that didn’t go as expected. The birthday event in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was all leading up to a special documentary that Will prepared for Jada.

“Jada seemed to be enjoying herself, but she was quiet — I couldn’t get a good read. But it didn’t matter because I knew the documentary would be a hands-down grand small emotional home run,” he shared before detailing the amount of work that went into the Scream 2 star “hearing the voice of her grandmother speaking directly to her” in the video.

“I had seen the video a hundred times at this point, so I was only watching Jada. The enter place is in tears — her family, my family, everybody. All except Jada,” he wrote. “She sat motionless, refusing to make eye contact with me. The video ends — family and friends erupt in a standing ovation.”

The duo ended up in a fight that night, with Jada calling the documentary the “most disgusting display of ego.”

“At this point, we were both screaming at the top of our lungs, which was very uncharacteristic. … This night was unlike any before, or since. The pressure cooker of our perfect picture was cracking,” Will continued. “Our marriage wasn’t working. We could not longer pretend. We were both miserable, and clearly something had to change.”