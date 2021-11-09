Will’s Jealously About Jada’s Connection to Tupac

In his book, Will admitted that his mind “was tortured” by the bond that Jada shared with the late Tupac.

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary — they define ‘ride or die,'” the Pennsylvania native shared. “I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffering a ragging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”

The beginning of Will and Jada’s relationship was plagued by the role Tupac had in her life. The performer died in 1996.

“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated,” he wrote. “The way Jada loved ‘Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”