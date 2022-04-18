The Cheating Rumors

In November 2013, Smith was rumored to be hooking up with Margot Robbie on the set of their film, Focus, after photos were leaked of the pair joking around and fake-flashing the camera in a photo booth. “Been working nonstop, just catching my breath. There’s absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumor,” the Australia native wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s disappointing that goofing around on set could be taken so out of context.”

A source close to Smith echoed those sentiments to Us at the time: “They were just goofing around. Will is just like that. There’s nothing more to it.”