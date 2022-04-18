The ‘Entanglement’

Musician August Alsaina brought the Smith’s relationship into the spotlight in July 2020, when he revealed that he was romantically involved with Pinkett Smith and that the I Am Legend actor knew about it and had given them his blessing. Though she initially denied the claims, the Matrix star eventually confessed to being in an “entanglement” with Alsaina when she and her husband were separated.

“We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Smith said during an appearance on Red Table Talk in July 2020. “I really felt like we could be over.”