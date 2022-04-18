Will vs. Aunt Viv

After nearly three decades, Smith sat down with Hubert in November 2019 as part of the Fresh Prince HBO Max reunion to clear the air. “During that third season when I got pregnant, there [were] a lot of things going on in my life and Will’s life as well,” Hubert recalled, claiming that her salary had also been cut. “Home life was not good at all. I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things going on that nobody knew about. [The] cast had no idea what was going on.”

In response, Smith admitted that he “wasn’t sensitive” to his costar at the time. “Now that I’ve had three kids, I’ve learned some things I did not know at the time,” he said. “I would do things very differently. I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet.”