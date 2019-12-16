Duchess Meghan

Meghan landed her biggest acting role at the start of the decade as Rachel Zane on the USA drama Suits. She went onto play the character for seven seasons. Meghan’s last appearance aired in 2018.

She retired from acting, however, in November 2017 after announcing her engagement to Harry.

“I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility,” she said at the time. “I see it is a new change, a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show for seven years, we were so fortunate to have that longevity, and I feel like I checked that box and am very proud of the work I’ve done there.”