Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host dedicated his “Mazel of the Day” segment to the late actor the night his death was announced.

“Like the rest of the world, I adored Stanford’s relationship with Carrie,” Cohen said. “Willie Garson was a really nice guy. He was a great guy and he was a loving and devoted father. And he was a great advocate for adoption. He leaves behind a 20-year-old son Nathan. We will miss you Willie Garson. Rest in peace.”