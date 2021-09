Bradley Whitford

The Handmaid’s Tale actor had very fond memories of Garson. “No. No. No. Terrific actor. The sweetest man. A great dad. I had a long talk with him before he went back to shoot [And Just Like That],” Whitford wrote via Twitter. “He was so excited about what was to come. And so proud of what his son Nathen had become. No. No. No. Love to you Nathen and all who loved sweet Willie….”