Remembering Willie Garson: Andy Cohen, Matt Bomer and More Honor Late Actor

Hilarie Burton

The One Tree Hill star revealed she got a tattoo of Garson’s handwriting with one of his iconic phrases, “calm down.” She also revealed that she’ll help get his memoir published posthumously.

“Recently he asked if I’d help his family get it published for his son Nathen,” she shared via Instagram. “It is a love letter to our industry, to storytelling and to the hundreds of people he worked with and made better over the decades. To Willie’s family, especially @nathen_garson, … on my honor I will see it through. You have been so generous in sharing him with the rest of us. Love you.”