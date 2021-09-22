Kristin Davis

“Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him,” Davis wrote in her tribute for the late actor.

The Melrose Place alum reflected on how they bonded over being single parents who adopted their respective children.

“I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood,” she detailed at the time. “And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie.”