“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness,” Cantone, who played Garson’s onscreen husband, Anthony Marentino, wrote via Instagram. “Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Cantone later said that Garson was “brilliant and hilarious” in the first three episodes of the SATC revival, And Just Like That, and he still can’t believe he’s gone.

“It was a real shock,” he said of his costar’s passing during a December 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s Gilbert Gottfried‘s Amazing Colossal Show. “None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad.”

While the pair lived on separate coasts and didn’t see each other often, Cantone said, “Every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were zooming. We were always, like, texting each other talking s–t.”

He added, “But I miss him, he made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved.”