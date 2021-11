2001

As her career slowed down, the Dracula star was arrested in December 2001 for shoplifting $6,000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue. Police also found a syringe and painkillers in her possession. She was convicted of grand theft, shoplifting and vandalism and sentenced to three years of probation, 480 hours of community service, $3,700 in fines, $6,355 in restitution to Saks Fifth Avenue and psychological and drug counseling.