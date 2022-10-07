Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Describes 'Disturbing' Call With Athlete

A ‘Disturbing’ Phone Call

In the full version of her October 2022 CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle detailed the two phone calls she’d had with Brittney since she was arrested eight months earlier. “It was just so delightful just to hear her voice,” Cherelle said of the first call, adding that she thought her wife was doing OK and that they “could survive this.”

The second call, however, was less comforting. “You could hear that she was not OK,” Cherelle explained. “I think I cried for about two, three days straight. It was the most disturbing phone call I’d ever experienced. … I didn’t have words.”