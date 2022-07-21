A Shout-Out at the ESPYs

During the ESPY Awards in July 2022, Megan Rapinoe, host Steph Curry and WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith urged the U.S. government to take action in Brittney’s case. “I think honestly what we’ve witnessed tonight is the importance of sport and how much we can bring and how much we can get done in the world with our collective power,” Rapinoe said during her acceptance speech. “Every time we say her name, it puts pressure on everyone — puts pressure on the administration, puts pressure on Russia. The most striking thing is that BG isn’t here. BG deserves to be free. We can support her more and let her know that we love her so much.”