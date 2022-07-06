Biden Responds

One day after Cherelle told CBS Mornings that she was worried she might never see her wife again, the White House revealed that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had called Cherelle to discuss Brittney’s case. “The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,” the White House said in a statement on July 6, 2022. “He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.”