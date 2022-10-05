Cherelle Reacts to Brittney’s Sentence

In her first interview since Brittney’s sentencing, Cherelle told Gayle King that her life has felt “like a movie” since the verdict was announced. “It terrifies me, because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don’t end well,” she said during an October 2022 appearance on CBS Mornings. “Sometimes they never get their person back.” The law school graduate also admitted that she worries about never seeing Brittney again. “I’m sitting there like, ‘Do we get her back? Do I ever get to see my wife again? Like, what happens [next]?’ The fact that everything is so unprecedented and everything is, like, changeable, I think is a really good word,” Cherelle explained. “I feel like every day I’m hearing something new, and so it’s just, it’s terrifying.”