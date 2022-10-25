Her Appeal

Brittney’s lawyer confirmed to CNN in August 2022 that an appeal was filed against the Russian court’s verdict. The US State Department characterized her arrest as a “wrongful detainment” and officials posed the idea of a prisoner swap in an attempt to bring the athlete home safely.

In October 2022, the appeal was rejected by a Russian court. The White House condemned the decision.

“We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement to The Washington Post. “President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately.”