Her Letter to Biden

In July 2022, Brittney wrote a letter to Biden begging for help in getting her home. “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” she wrote. “I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

She also reminded the president of her father’s military service and noted that she voted for the former senator in 2020. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year,” she continued. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you.”