Her Plea

On July 7, 2022, Brittney pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court. “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor,” the athlete told the judge, according to Reuters. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.” She added that she needed “time to prepare” her testimony. Her next court date is scheduled for July 14.

Cherelle, meanwhile, said she was “grateful” for the phone call from Biden and Harris. “While I will remain concerned and outspoken until she is back home, I am hopeful in knowing that the President read my wife’s letter and took the time to respond,” she said in a statement. “I know BG will be able to find comfort in knowing she has not been forgotten.”