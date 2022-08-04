The Verdict

In August 2022, a Russian court found Brittney guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent and sentenced her to nine years in prison. She was also fined 1 million rubles, or about $16,400. Russia has previously said that any possible negotiation about a prisoner swap would have to wait until after Brittney’s sentencing.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here,” the athlete said during the court hearing. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.”