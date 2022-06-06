What’s Being Done About Her Case?

In May 2022, the U.S. State Department changed course and declared that Brittney had been “wrongfully detained” by Russia. As a result, Roger Carstens, who is the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, began immediately working to negotiate her release. Her wife, Cherelle, later had a phone call with Blinken to discuss the specifics of the situation.

Meanwhile, the WNBA granted the Phoenix Mercury salary cap and roster relief so that Brittney would receive her full salary for the season without it counting against the team’s limit. All WNBA courts also have a decal bearing Brittney’s initials and jersey number.