When Will Brittney’s Trial Start?

Brittney’s lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told CNN on June 27, 2022, that his client’s trial is set to begin on July 1, with her detention extended for the length of the court proceedings. Russian news outlets previously reported that the athlete would remain in pre-trial custody until at least July 2. That same day, the basketball star made a brief appearance at a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki for a hearing. Photographs showed her entering the courtroom in handcuffs while in the custody of two guards.

One week earlier, Cherelle told the Associated Press that a previously planned phone call with the U.S. Embassy never happened. “I find it unacceptable and I have zero trust in our government right now,” she said. “If I can’t trust you to catch a Saturday call outside of business hours, how can I trust you to actually be negotiating on my wife’s behalf to come home? Because that’s a much bigger ask than to catch a Saturday call.” The State Department later claimed that the missed phone call happened because of a “logistical error.”