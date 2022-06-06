Which Celebs Have Gotten Involved?

Brittney’s WNBA teammates have been some of the most outspoken stars, wearing shirts and pins in tribute to their colleague and calling for her release on social media and at press conferences. The NBA has also gotten involved, with commissioner Adam Silver saying that the league is actively working with the U.S. government to “expedite” Brittney’s return. “It’s been now over a hundred days since she’s been illegally held in Russia,” Silver said in June 2022. “I think it’s something that all of us should be heard on, contacting your representatives and others. I will only say we are working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts on trying to expedite her release in any way we can.”