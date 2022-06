Who Is Brittney Griner?

Brittney is a very successful WNBA star who has played for the Phoenix Mercury since 2013. Prior to going pro, she made history as a college basketball player at Baylor University, setting the all-time single-season record for blocked shots in her freshman year. Since 2014, she has played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg women’s basketball team during the WNBA’s off-season.