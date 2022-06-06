Why Was She Detained?

Russian authorities arrested Brittney on February 17, 2022, after claiming she was caught with hash oil cartridges in her luggage while going through security at the Moscow airport. Customs officials for the country said that they had opened a criminal case into the “large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

After news of her detention broke on March 5, 2022, some observers connected her detention to Russia’s history of holding U.S. citizens as political prisoners. “This follows a pattern of Russia wrongly detaining & imprisoning US citizens, including Trevor Reed,” Texas Representative Joaquin Castro tweeted at the time. “US citizens are not political pawns. Brittney, Trevor, and other Americans must be safely returned.” (Reed is a former Marine who had been detained in Russia since 2019; he was returned home in April 2022.)