Cheetah Could Return

Kristen Wiig‘s villainous character was intentionally given an open ending. “I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it’s not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened,” Jenkins told Den of Geek in December 2020. “I love that we wrap up Max Lord’s point of view, and that you see the culmination of that story line, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara].”