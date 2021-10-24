Lynda Carter Is Back

The original Wonder Woman actress had a cameo in the 2020 sequel as Asteria, but she’ll get a bigger role when she returns in the third film.

“Who would have thought in my life — at this time in my life — that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool,” Carter said at DC Fandome in October 2021. “And that’s what I’m hoping for all of the fans of Wonder Woman … to know that your life is full of surprises, and the Wonder Woman in you is alive and well.”