Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

Mara and Phoenix may not be the most public couple, but they have spoken out numerous times about how veganism can help animals and the planet. “We’re in a true planetary emergency,” Phoenix said during the 2021 TED Countdown Global Livestream. And most people don’t know that the number one contributing factor to increasing global temperatures is the way that we fuel our homes, our businesses, our modes of transportation and our bodies.” Mara added that “this is one thing that we do have control over that we know will make a difference.”