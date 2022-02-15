February 2022

The pair announced their departure from All Elite Wrestling after helping to create the company and its successful wrestling shows. “I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people,” Cody began his statement. “The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly luck to be a part of that.”

The duo also thanked one another for their support over the past few years, with Brandi calling Cody her “constant rock and partner every single day.”