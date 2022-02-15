September 2021

“This is going to sound kind of crazy, but … Cody was on set for Go-Big Show for almost an entire month where he barely had the ability to see me and the baby,” Brandi exclusively told Us. “But I feel like that was [a] good thing because that was in the major part of the [transition] for me, where things were really kind of difficult for me. And I think that he would have been … on the receiving end of a lot of stuff had he been there.”

The same month, Brandi told Us that she experienced postpartum depression after welcoming Liberty. Cody, for his part, told Us that he wanted to be there for his wife every step of the way.

“I want to know what she’s going through. I want to be there for it,” he said. “‘Cause I don’t want to look back at this … and see that she did it all herself. … No matter how busy I get, I want to be there for all those things.”