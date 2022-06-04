Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque

After decades as a professional wrestler in the WWE — he has won 14 world championships — Triple H retired from the sport in March 2022 after suffering from heart failure in September 2021, for which he underwent surgery.

“As far as in ring, which I get [asked about] a lot, I’m done. I would never wrestle again,” he revealed on ESPN’s First Take in March 2022, adding, “I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”