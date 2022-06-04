Stephanie McMahon

Like her brother, Stephanie learned the ropes of the WWE by climbing the corporate ladder from receptionist to professional wrestler to Chief Brand Officer. In May 2022, she announced her “leave of absence” from “the majority of duties” of the role.

“WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” she tweeted at the time.

While her father was initially hesitant about her dating (and marrying) a fellow pro wrestler, Vince eventually gave the couple his blessing, and Stephanie and Paul “Triple H” Levesque tied the knot in 2003, later welcoming three daughters.