Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque's Relationship Timeline

July 2006

The couple welcomed their first child, Aurora Rose, in July 2006. The WWE Chief Brand Officer revealed in October 2019 that their eldest daughter was planning on following in her parents’ footsteps. “My oldest daughter has already started training,” Stephanie said during an appearance on First Things First. “And I would encourage them to follow their passion, you know, whatever they believe in, as long as they work hard at it. I believe in a strong work ethic and I believe they can do anything in the world they wanna do, but they’re gonna have to believe in themselves and work hard.”