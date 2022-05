March 2022

In the wake of his health scare, Levesque announced that he was retiring from the sport of wrestling in March 2022. “As far as in ring, which I get [asked about] a lot, I’m done,” the athlete said on ESPN’s First Take at the time. “I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”