1. He Auditioned for the Reality Show Twice

Mann first tried out for the British reality TV competition in 2013, but he didn’t make it past Bootcamps. He returned the following year and — after a shaky first performance — earned a place in the competition with his rendition of Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” Despite auditioning as a soloist both times, Mann was eventually put into a boy band with four other contestants.