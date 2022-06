2. He Was Briefly A Member of the Boy Band Stereo Kicks

Mann joined James Graham, Jake Sims, Chris Leonard, Charlie Jones, Casey Johnson, Barclay Beales and Reece Bibby in the group, which was eventually dubbed Stereo Kicks. The 8-piece band eventually finished in fifth place and released their debut single “Love Me So,” which was written by Mann, in April 2015. Stereo Kicks disbanded just three months later, after they were unable to land a record deal.