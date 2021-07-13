2. She Ran a Parenting Blog

The mother of three started her parenting blog, Motherluckers, in 2016 after the birth of her first child.

“Being a parent is hard. Really hard. As if the lack of sleep and general daily terror of screwing it all up isn’t enough — we then have judgment and suggestions from everyone who’s ever seen a child, never mind had one,” Cohen wrote in one of her essays on the website in April 2016.

She added: “Somewhere in the haze of new parenthood, you find your way. You figure out tricks, hacks and friends to help you slay the parent game.”

Motherluckers was acquired by Bumble in 2018.