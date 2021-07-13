3. She Was Hired at Bumble

It was announced in 2018 that Cohen had joined the Bumble team as a senior advisor.

“My biggest lesson was to ask for help, so often we think we have to do it ourselves in order to be successful, or that someone is going to steal our idea or that asking for help is a weakness. I think collaboration is at the core of greatness and creativity,” Cohen told Forbes in October 2018 after her transition to the new position. “Learning to create environments based on collaboration rather than the competition is one of the most important lessons I’ve learned.”