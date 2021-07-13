5. She Publicly Had Scooter’s Back

After Taylor Swift called out Braun for buying her former label, Big Machine Records, to acquire her masters, Cohen took to social media to support her husband.

“Let’s start with @taylorswift, whoa. Then let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” she wrote via Instagram in 2019.

Cohen then argued that the rumors about Braun bullying Swift weren’t true.

“And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying,” the entrepreneur added at the time.

Cohen said Braun “was so excited to work and build” with the singer and referred to Swift’s reaction to losing her masters as a “temper tantrum.”

“I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion,” she concluded her post. “Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can.”