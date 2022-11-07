Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

A Secret Engagement and Intimate Wedding

After two years of dating, Versano proposed to the beautiful model. Gadot told Vanity Fair that he was “a man of his word.” When asked about the engagement, Gadot kept to herself the secrets surrounding the proposal. She never shared a single photo of the event.

Shortly after the proposal, they got married in Israel in 2008, many years before most of America even knew of her. And after 14 years of marriage, as of 2022, they are still going strong.