Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

A Supportive Husband

In 2015, Gadot was at her wit’s end and nearly quit acting altogether. The commute between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles for auditions, multiple callbacks and camera tests were taxing enough, but when they ultimately led to rejections, it was discouraging for the actress.

“There’s so much rejection in this world that I was like, ‘Wow! Maybe it’s not for me,'” she said on an episode of Sunday Today.

She reconsidered going back to law school to support her family, but her husband encouraged her to not give up on her dream. She reminded herself what kind of role model she wanted to be for their daughter Alma. Thinking of her baby girl reignited her passion.

Only two weeks later, she earned the role of Wonder Woman, and their lives have never been the same.