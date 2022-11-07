Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

Do Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano Have Children?

In 2011, Gadot and Varsano welcomed their first child into the world. They named her Alma, and a sweet family began.

Years later, Gadot was pregnant with their second child while filming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When Wonder Woman began shooting, the pregnancy was difficult to hide from her costars, so they announced the news to the world. The couple’s second daughter, Maya, was born in March 2017.

The couple welcomed their third daughter, Daniella in 2021. “My sweet family,” Gal wrote in an Instagram post. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”