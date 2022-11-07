Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

How Did Gal Gadot Meet Her Husband Yaron Varsano?

In 2006, the fateful encounter between the star actress and her man occurred in the middle of the Israeli desert.

Gadot recalls the memory in her 2016 Glamour cover interview, “We met nearly 10 years ago through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert. It was all about yoga, chakras and eating healthy — we didn’t exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other.”

The two hit it off, and Gadot even called him to set up a date. The pair immediately began dating that very week. Varsano made his position clear as well early on: He wanted to propose to Gadot within two years of dating.