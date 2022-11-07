Who is Gal Gadot’s Husband? Everything to Know About Yaron Varsano

Who Is Yaron Varsano?

Gadot’s husband Yaron Varsano grew up with a Jewish family in the Netherlands. Born in Amsterdam on June 23, 1975, he lived most of his life in Europe and even started university there before switching to the New York Institute of Technology.

After graduating in 2000, he focused on his career as a real-estate developer in Tel Aviv. Gadot convinced the aspiring business mogul to start a hotel with his brother. Together, they co-created and built the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv. This mansion turned into a fancy hotel that they later sold for $20 million.

The wealthy entrepreneur shifted priorities upon selling the hotel. After selling the rest of his real estate acquisitions and developed properties, he turned his focus to Gadot’s career.

In 2019, Deadline reported the two started the Pilot Wave Motion Pictures Company and focused on creating significant roles for women. In an Instagram post, the Wonder Woman star explained their reasoning behind sharing these women’s stories: “As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life. Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination.”

Varsano appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 (alongside their daughters Alma and Maya). It was a quick cameo, but it was very meaningful to Gadot.