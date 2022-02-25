Christina Ricci

Ricci, who portrays present day Misty, met Owen Benjamin in 2008 after they both worked on All’s Faire in Love. They got engaged in March 2009 but called it off two months later.

In February 2013, The Addams Family actress announced that she was engaged to Heerdegen. They tied the knot later that year. Ricci welcomed their first child, son Freddie, in August 2014.

Us exclusively revealed in June 2020 that Ricci was granted a protective order against Heerdegen. After almost seven years of marriage, the California native filed for divorce. The exes’ custody battle ended in April 2021 when Ricci was granted sole legal custody, while Heerdegen was given visitation rights.

Later that year, Ricci announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Hampton. Two months later, Ricci confirmed that they tied the knot. The twosome welcomed their daughter in December 2021.