Kevin Costner

The Bodyguard actor was married to Silva from 1978 to 1994. They share three children: daughter Annie (born in 1984), daughter Lily (born in 1986) and son Joe (born in 1988).

Following his divorce, Costner had a relationship with Bridget Rooney. They welcomed son Liam in 1996, two years before their split. He was later linked to Birgit Cunningham, Joan Lunden and Elle Macpherson.

In 1999, Costner reconnected with Baumgartner after first meeting her a decade prior. The couple got married in 2004 and share sons Cayden, Hayes and daughter Grace.