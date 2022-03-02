3. He’s a Musician

Before finding success on Yellowstone, Grimes was a drummer in a country band out of Los Angeles. He has plans to take up country music again in the near future, planning a trip to Nashville to work on his songwriting, according to Rolling Stone.

“I hate this word, but the ‘secular’ music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” Grimes told the outlet in January of his musical influences after growing up as a pastor’s son. “That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock.”

He teased his future in music later that month, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think it would be weird if [my Yellowstone character] Kayce started singing. But here pretty soon, you’ll see Luke singing.”