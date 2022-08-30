YouTuber iJustine Says Blood Clot Nearly Killed Her: 5 Things to Know

1. How Did iJustine’s Blood Clot Almost Cost Her Her Life?

“I went from (being) perfectly fine to almost (dying) in the course of a few hours,” the YouTuber recalled in an interview with Today, remembering how her “bicep was so massive that it looked like I was so shredded from the gym — but it was just swollen.”

After being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and thoracic outlet syndrome, Ezarik underwent multiple treatments that involved “injecting the medication directly to the clot.” While recovering, the Wedding Ringer actress was “basically bedridden” and made sure to take it easy for the first month.

Now, she intends to use her platform to bring awareness to the terrifying condition. “No one would ever think about blood clots until it happens to you,” she stated.